State orders 24 nail salons to stop operating

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut labor regulators have ordered two dozen nail salons across the state to stop operating after finding alleged violations of state wage laws.

The Connecticut Department of Labor issued the stop work orders Friday after visiting 39 salons in eight towns.

The department says the salons were told to stop operating for violations that included no worker's compensation coverage, cash payments without maintaining required payroll records, and misclassifying employees as independent contractors.

State Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby says the agency is working with the businesses to get them into compliance with state laws so they can reopen as soon as possible.

The salons issued stop work orders were in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hamden, Meriden and Milford.