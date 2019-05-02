State has $6M in federal funding for home cooling assistance

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Millions of dollars in federal funding is available for New Yorkers with serious health problems to obtain air conditioners for their residences.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that people can start applying for air conditioners or fans through the Home Energy Assistance Program at their county department of social services. The Democrat says the state has set aside $6 million in federal funding to pay for the program.

People with health issues that are aggravated by extreme heat can apply. Last summer, nearly 8,000 households received cooling assistance, compared to 4,000 households in 2017.

Assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 30, or until funding runs out.