DHS: Every state to have help to ensure security of midterms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A top cybersecurity official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says every state will have help from the department to ensure the midterm elections are secure.

Jeanette Manfra, assistant secretary for cybersecurity and communications, met with officials in Rhode Island Friday to talk about elections security.

She says all 50 states will have some interaction with DHS on Election Day. Cybersecurity experts are being sent to some states.

Manfra says there hasn't been any serious malicious activity targeting election infrastructure for the midterms so far.

U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat, invited Manfra to Providence. They met with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and U.S. Rep. David Cicilline in Providence.

Langevin held events this week to raise awareness about cybersecurity. He's co-chairman of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus.