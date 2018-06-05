State conservation officer rescues 1 of 2 kayakers from lake

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (AP) — A state Natural Resources Conservation officer has rescued one of two kayakers from Lake Michigan.

The DNR says Tuesday that officer Mike Evink, the state police and other agencies responded Monday afternoon to a report of an overturned kayak south of Manistique in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Evink used his personal watercraft to locate and take one of the men to waiting paramedics. He searched for the second man and found him in about 8 to 10 feet (2.5 to 3 meters) of water.

The DNR says several dive attempts by Evink to reach the man were unsuccessful. A police dive team later pulled the 23-year-old man's body from the lake.

The rescued man was taken to a Manistique hospital.

Neither man wore a life jacket.