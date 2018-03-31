State brings social workers into parole, probation office

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Division of Social Services is hoping to make it easier for ex-offenders to access a social worker.

The News Journal reported Saturday that the division embedded a social worker and supervisor at a New Castle County parole and probation office about two months ago.

The social workers help with things like getting IDs and finding employment.

The division's director, Ray Fitzgerald, says the goal is to support people returning from incarceration to increase their chance of re-entry success.

The state has also assigned social workers to libraries and community centers.

Fitzgerald says the plan is to eventually have social workers in all probation and parole offices statewide.

