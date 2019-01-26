State board approves $84K for new motor-voter law

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A state board has approved $84,000 for the Department of Motor Vehicles to begin implementing a new program intended to bolster voter registration throughout Nevada.

Voters approved a ballot measure in November mandating the DMV offer anyone who shows up for a license or registration renewal the chance to also register to vote on site.

The statute requires individuals to either register to vote or sign a form declaring they don't want to.

The Nevada Appeal reports the money the Board of Examiners approved last week from the contingency fund was needed because the ballot measure didn't take into account the cost of doing such things as determining a person's eligibility to vote.

The funding still must be approved by the Interim Finance Committee, which meets Wednesday.

