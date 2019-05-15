State audit in St. Louis County in wake of Stenger scheme

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A state audit is planned for St. Louis County and its economic development agency in the fallout from former county Executive Steve Stenger's federal guilty plea on corruption charges.

Democratic Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said at a news conference Wednesday that she accepted a request from the county council seeking the independent review.

Galloway's Public Corruption and Fraud Division also will examine the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. The partnership's former chief, Stenger appointee Sheila Sweeney, pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to Stenger's scheme.

Stenger, a Democrat, was indicted April 29 on three counts for directing county contracts to campaign donors. He resigned that day and pleaded guilty four days later. He faces sentencing in August.

Galloway's audit will focus on practices related to contracting and procurement.