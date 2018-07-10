State Police urge motorcyclists to be safe on the roads

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police are urging motorcyclists to think safety in the wake of a spike in motorcycle-related traffic deaths.

Police on Monday urged motorcyclists to be careful, comply with rules of the road, and use helmets, even though most Rhode Island motorcyclists aren't required by law to wear them.

The state Department of Transportation's Office on Highway Safety says six people died in motorcycle crashes between Jan. 1 and June 30, double the number from the first half of 2017. Summer is peak motorcycle riding time.

State Police Col. Ann Assumpico says other motorists must also be alert for motorcycles.

Police say motorcyclists should wear protective, bright-colored clothing; keep high beams on during the day to improve visibility; avoid distractions, including cellphones; and ride defensively.