https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Stamford-woman-arrested-for-failure-to-appear-13256506.php
Stamford woman arrested for failure to appear
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
NEW CANAAN — A Stamford woman went to the New Canaan Police Department and ended up being taken into custody on a charge dating back to 2009.
Sandra Rodriguez, 38, was at the police department Sept. 21 around 4:30 p.m. for an unrelated matter when the state database showed she had an active warrant dating back nine years from Trumbull police for larceny and possession of a shoplifting device.
Rodriguez was charged for failure to appear and posted $2,500 bond. She was issued an Oct. 4 court date.
humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
View Comments