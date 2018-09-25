Stamford woman arrested for failure to appear

NEW CANAAN — A Stamford woman went to the New Canaan Police Department and ended up being taken into custody on a charge dating back to 2009.

Sandra Rodriguez, 38, was at the police department Sept. 21 around 4:30 p.m. for an unrelated matter when the state database showed she had an active warrant dating back nine years from Trumbull police for larceny and possession of a shoplifting device.

Rodriguez was charged for failure to appear and posted $2,500 bond. She was issued an Oct. 4 court date.

