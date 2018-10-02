Stamford man crashes into trees, arrested

NEW CANAAN — Scott Zane, 59, was charged for evading responsibility and property damage after crashing into trees in town.

At 4:18 p.m. Sept. 29, New Canaan police were sent to the area of Greenley Road and Ponus Ridge Road after a report was made about a van that had crashed into trees without a driver in sight. Police found Zane, who had left the crash scene, at Irwin Park.

Zane, a Stamford resident, was arrested and posted $250 bail for leaving the crash scene and property damage. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.

