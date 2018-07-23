Stamford man charged with harassment

NEW CANAAN — A 44-year-old Stamford man turned himself in to police after being charged him harassment following an investigation.

On Jan. 10, New Canaan police began investigating a harassment complaint between a victim and Charles Herring. Police said Herring, on multiple occasions, went to the victim’s property to leave notes asking to be contacted. An arrest warrant was issued following the investigation into Herring and he turned himself in to police on July 19.

Herring posted $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com