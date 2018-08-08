  • Matthew Dorissaint. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo / New Canaan News contributed
Matthew Dorissaint.
NEW CANAAN — Matthew Dorissaint, a 27-year-old Stamford man, turned himself in to police Aug. 7 and was charged with failure to appear for a court date.

Dorissaint was originally charged with having improper marker lamps but failed to appear in court, resulting in the additional charges.

He was issued a court date for Aug. 21 after posting bail on Tuesday.

