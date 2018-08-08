https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Stamford-charged-with-failure-to-appear-13141290.php
Stamford man charged with failure to appear
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
NEW CANAAN — Matthew Dorissaint, a 27-year-old Stamford man, turned himself in to police Aug. 7 and was charged with failure to appear for a court date.
Dorissaint was originally charged with having improper marker lamps but failed to appear in court, resulting in the additional charges.
He was issued a court date for Aug. 21 after posting bail on Tuesday.
