St. Louis' popular City Museum sold to theme park company

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A quirky museum in downtown St. Louis that features a fish tank, climbing equipment, a slide and other interactive activities, has been sold to a theme park company.

Oklahoma City-based Premier Parks LLC has purchased and now operates City Museum from American Milling, a business based in suburban St. Louis. Terms were not disclosed but the 100 or so employees of City Museum will retain their jobs.

Bob and Gail Cassilly founded City Museum in 1997 and the museum displays his work, along with other artists.

Premier Parks operates entertainment venues throughout the U.S. and in Canada.