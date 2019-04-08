St. Louis alderman wants Guard deployed to curb violence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis alderman wants the Missouri National Guard to be deployed after a man was critically wounded during an alleyway parking confrontation in the latest gun violence incident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Alderman Brandon Bosley says he's "done waiting." He says extra hands are needed before the summer hits and crime spikes.

Bosley says he hoped to persuade the board to pass a resolution calling on Gov. Mike Parson to send troops to the worst city neighborhoods. He says he's already discussed the idea with the Board of Aldermen's black caucus.

The shooting that precipitated the call for action happened Saturday after a sport utility vehicle's driver was shot while confronting another motorist whose car was blocking an alley exit. Parson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com