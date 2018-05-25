St. Aloysius School principal to step down

NEW CANAAN — St. Aloysius School Principal Bardhyl Gjoka’s last day at the New Canaan Catholic school will be June 30.

“This was a very difficult decision but I feel that it is time for me to move on and for St. Aloysius to benefit from new leadership,” Gjoka wrote in a letter to families and faculty on Friday.

Gjoka said he accepted the position of principal at St. Rose of Lima School in Newtown. A representative from St. Rose was not immediately available for comment.

According to the letter, the Office of the Superintendent will be leading the search for a new principal at St. Aloysius. A parent listening session has been scheduled at the school for June 11 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Cheeseman.

“I will miss the learning, the fun, and the relationships that have been created. Thank you for letting me serve as your principal,” Gjoka wrote.

