St. A’s routes Wilton in first ever contest

Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The St. Aloysius football team. Members are Ronan Adamo, Henry Brauweiler, Nicolas “Giggles” Chesnais, Ryan "Big Dog" Dobson, George “Georgio” Guttroff, TJ Heger, Matthew Mancini, Richard Marquis, John Morris, Ryan Smith and Alex Tabaschek. less The St. Aloysius football team. Members are Ronan Adamo, Henry Brauweiler, Nicolas “Giggles” Chesnais, Ryan "Big Dog" Dobson, George “Georgio” Guttroff, TJ Heger, Matthew Mancini, Richard Marquis, John ... more Photo: Contributed Photo St. A’s routes Wilton in first ever contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

On May 5, at Millbrook Middle School in Wilton, the St. Aloysius School varsity flag football team took to the field for their very first game vs. Wilton Youth Football.

TJ Heger, on the first play of the game, broke to the outside after getting the handoff from quarterback Matthew Mancini and raced 65 yards for the score and the first touchdown for St. Aloysius School. All of his team mates high-fived Heger in the end zone to celebrate a perfectly executed play by the entire team. From there it was off to the races for St. Aloysius School’s offense.

Alex Tabaschek had what can only be called an amazing game, scoring three times and catching numerous passes from Mancini.

One incredible reception took place when Tabaschek leaped for a thrown ball that was clearly over his head. Grabbing it with one hand, his right arm stretched out to the max, landed and then spun passed the defenders, before finally racing into the end zone. Seventh grader Mancini was pin point with his passes throughout the game, completing them to all of his starting receivers, which included Ronan Adamo, Ryan Dobson, Ryan Smith and Tabaschek.

George Guttroff was also pin point at the center position smoothly snapping the ball to Mancini which was key to starting each play.

After a slow start on the first series for the defense, the St. Aloysius School team shut Wilton down led by Tabaschek at safety, Adamo and Mancini at the corners and, Dobson and Smith on the inside. Brauweiler and Heger also contributed on the defense and offense during the game with outstanding results