Spring wheat harvest getting underway in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The spring wheat harvest is getting underway in North Dakota.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 1 percent of the state's staple crop is in the bin, on pace with the long-term average. Eighty-seven percent of the crop is rated in good or excellent condition.

The majority of most crops in North Dakota remain rated in good condition, with 78 percent of the sugar beet crop rated as excellent.

Seventy-seven percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 78 percent of topsoil moistures supplies statewide are rated adequate to surplus.

Stockwater supplies are rated 87 percent in those categories, and pastures are rated 69 percent in good to excellent condition.