Spring planting means slow-moving farm vehicles on roads

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State agriculture officials say Indiana motorists need to take extra care now that the spring planting season is in full swing with slow-moving farm equipment using rural roads.

The Indiana Department of Agriculture says Hoosiers should exercise caution and patience in rural areas during the next two months.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says farm vehicles were involved in 73 fatal crashes across the U.S. in 2017, with seven of those crashes occurring in Indiana.

The most common farm equipment motorists will encounter during planting season include sprayers, tractors pulling planters and trucks hauling agricultural products.

These wide vehicles often travel no faster than 25 mph. While most farmers will pull over so motorists can pass, it may take them time to find a safe place to do so.