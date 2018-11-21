Sports betting set to begin Monday in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Sports betting is beginning in Rhode Island.

Twin River Casino announced on Wednesday that the first bets will be accepted at its Lincoln location starting Monday. Twin River expects to begin sports betting at its Tiverton location in December.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law earlier this year that made most sports gambling illegal. Rhode Island is the only New England state so far that has passed legislation legalizing sports betting.

State officials had hoped to launch sports betting on Oct. 1, but they said negotiations with the vendor who is managing sports betting services took longer than expected.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio says he was frustrated by the delay, but pleased sports betting will soon be available because it provides revenue that offsets reliance on taxes.