Sponsor of RI abortion-rights bill opposes compromise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The lead Senate sponsor of a Rhode Island bill that would enshrine the protections of Roe v. Wade into state law says she opposes compromise on the legislation.

The Providence Journal reports that Democratic Sen. Gayle Goldin says she will not support amendments that water down the bill.

The amendments have been floated in back-channel efforts to please wavering Senators.

Democrat Erin Lynch Prata, the co-sponsor and Senate Judiciary Committee chairwoman, says her goal is getting the bill onto the governor's desk and that all options, including proposed amendments, are on the table.

One proposed amendment from Republican Rep. Brian Newberry ties any state law guaranteeing abortion rights in Rhode Island to the fate of Roe v. Wade and future U.S. Supreme Court rulings that reverse or overturn the law.