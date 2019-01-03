Spokeswoman: Lawmaker who was admitted to hospital improving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A spokeswoman says an Alabama state senator admitted to a hospital for an undisclosed medical problem is alert and stable.

Alabama Senate Democratic Caucus spokeswoman Kirsten Barnes told news outlets Thursday that state Sen. David Burkette of Montgomery has had his condition upgraded. Barnes says there was no timetable for the 62-year-old's release.

Voters elected Burkette last year in a special election in Senate District 26 to replace Quinton Ross, who resigned from the Senate to become president of Alabama State University. Voters elected Burkette to a full four-year term in November.

Burkette has served on the Montgomery City Council and is a retired educator and coach.

The Legislature meets in an organizational session starting Tuesday, and then meets in regular session starting on March 5.