Spending demands to top North Dakota legislative session

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers will face tough spending choices when they convene Thursday to kick off the new legislative session.

The state's economy is slowly emerging from a years-long rut due to depressed oil and agriculture prices.

Gov. Doug Burgum begins the session with his State of the State address in the afternoon. The first-term Republican governor is expected to talk about the challenges facing North Dakota and its fiscal health.

Burgum unveiled a $14.3 billion budget last month that increases state spending 5 percent. Lawmakers will use that as their budgetary starting point.

Not everything in the session is about the budget. Notable bills so far include a proposal that would give the Legislature final say on successful citizen-led initiatives that amend the state constitution.