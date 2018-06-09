Special event brings horse racing to possible Amazon site

BOSTON (AP) — A historic Boston thoroughbred track that could one day house an Amazon headquarters is again hosting live horse races.

Suffolk Downs has about a dozen races slated on both Saturday and Sunday for its opening weekend of summertime races. It's also hosting a food truck festival with more than a dozen vendors, craft beer, live music and family activities.

Chip Tuttle, the track's chief operating officer, says the weekend races are timed with the running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in New York, one of the sport's premier races.

Suffolk Downs dates to 1935 but stopped offering daily live races in 2014 and now focuses mostly on simulcast betting. Boston has proposed redeveloping the vast East Boston property as a possible site for Seattle-based tech giant Amazon's second headquarters.