https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Spanish-police-discover-2-migrants-hidden-inside-13501447.php
Spanish police discover 2 migrants hidden inside mattresses
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have discovered two African migrants who were trying to enter the enclave of Melilla hidden inside a pair of mattresses.
A video shot by a mobile phone has gone viral. It shows agents of Spain's Civil Guard taking two mattresses off the top of a van and cutting them open to reveal two young men inside.
The Civil Guard tells The Associated Press that the incident occurred on Sunday at a border crossing from Morocco to Melilla, one of two Spanish cities on the north African coast.
The two migrants, of sub-Saharan origin, told the police that they each paid 4,500 euros ($5,100) to attempt the crossing.
The Civil Guard says the driver of the van fled when the agents asked to inspect his cargo.
View Comments