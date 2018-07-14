Southern Indiana park's fire tower is getting a facelift

SPENCER, Ind. (AP) — A fire tower that's been a popular attraction for decades at Indiana's oldest state park is getting a facelift.

Renovation work began recently on the tower at McCormick's Creek State Park , financed by $95,000 raised for the project. Park visitors won't have access to the 86-foot-tall steel tower during the months-long renovation.

The tower was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the park that's about 45 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

The Herald-Times reports the tower was used by park rangers until 1967 for spotting forest fires, but later became a climbing adventure for park visitors.

Park naturalist Sam Arthur calls the tower a part "of the historic fabric of the park."

McCormick's Creek State Park was dedicated as Indiana's first state park on July 4, 1916.

