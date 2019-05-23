Southern Indiana highway lanes reopen after sinkhole repairs

This Wednesday, May 22, 2019 photo shows construction crews work on a sinkhole site on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 265 in Clarksville, Ind. State transportation officials say a sinkhole that opened up overnight on a southern Indiana highway has forced the closure of a portion of that freeway. INDOT officials say they expect the lanes to reopen Wednesday evening. (Indiana Department of Transportation via AP)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State transportation officials say a portion of a southern Indiana highway has reopened after it was closed because of a sinkhole .

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday night that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 265 in Floyd County between Charlestown Road and Interstate 65 were back open.

The lanes were closed early Wednesday after motorists reported a large pothole that turned out to be a sinkhole.

A contractor worked Wednesday to fill the sinkhole and repave the area.