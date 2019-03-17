Southern Illinois Healthcare seeks trauma center status

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois Healthcare is hoping to expand access to trauma care in its namesake part of the state.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale has applied to the Illinois Department of Public Health for Level II Trauma Center designation.

Dr. Eduardo Smith Singares is the trauma medical director at the hospital. He says the designation is important because southern Illinois lacks a trauma center and the closest centers to the region are in St. Louis and Evansville, Indiana. He says longer transport times directly decrease the rate of survival.

Smith Singares says transporting patients also adds a huge financial burden for families, who may have to pay up to $60,000 for helicopter transport, in addition to the cost of hotels when staying in another city.

