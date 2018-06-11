  • In this Sunday, June 10, 2018 photo a surfer catches a wave in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Southern California is experiencing a late-spring heat-up but cooling off at the beach may not be the best answer. The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swimming conditions through Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Photo: John Antczak, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this Sunday, June 10, 2018 photo a surfer catches a wave in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Southern California is experiencing a late-spring heat-up but cooling off at the beach may not be the best answer. The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swimming conditions through Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
In this Sunday, June 10, 2018 photo a surfer catches a wave in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Southern California is experiencing a late-spring heat-up but cooling off at the beach may not be the best answer. The ... more
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California is experiencing a late-spring heat-up but cooling off at the beach may not be the best answer.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swimming conditions through Tuesday.

A long-period swell is arriving from a winter storm near New Zealand along with a shorter-period swell from former Hurricane Aletta west of Mexico.

Forecasters say San Diego and Orange County will have surf 4-7 feet (1.2-2.1 meters) Monday through Tuesday with occasional sets to 9 feet (2.7 meters) in Orange County. Isolated surf will hit 12 feet (3.6 meters) at The Wedge. Los Angeles and Ventura Counties will see surf up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) on south-facing beaches.

Newly formed Hurricane Bud off Mexico may bring more high surf to Southern California later in the week.