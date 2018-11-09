Southern California fires force evacuation of 1,000 homes

CAMARILLO SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Portions of Southern California remain under siege as two large fires threatened numerous Ventura County communities.

The Los Angeles Times reports the fire was being whipped up Thursday evening by powerful winds that pushed it through canyons and to the edge of Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands, both of which were evacuated. The blaze broke out in the Hill Canyon area and in just 12 minutes jumped the 101 Freeway. By Thursday evening, it had scorched up to 7,000 acres and sent residents of more than 1,200 homes fleeing.

Fire officials expect it will burn all the way to the ocean.

Television reports showed several homes on fire in the Oak Park community.

Authorities have shut down the 101 Freeway in both directions at Camarillo Springs Road.