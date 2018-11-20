Southern California electrical vault accident injures crew

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An explosion in an underground electrical vault in Long Beach has injured members of a work crew.

Police Lt. Tony Lopez says the blast occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday near Golden Shore and West Seaside Way.

Firefighters took four people to hospitals. Lopez says the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.