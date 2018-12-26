Southern California aluminum business burns

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Employees escaped unharmed when fire erupted in a Southern California commercial building.

The fire erupted shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Quality Aluminum Forge in the city of Orange.

Fire Capt. Ian MacDonald tells The Orange County Register the business was so engulfed that firefighters could not enter the building.

Fifty-five firefighters controlled the blaze in about 90 minutes.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

