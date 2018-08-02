Southern Arizona hospital lays off about 60 after bankruptcy

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A southern Arizona hospital has laid off about 60 employees after recently coming out of bankruptcy.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the hospital has also changed its name from Green Valley Hospital to the Santa Cruz Valley Hospital and is under new leadership.

Kelly Adams, who started as the hospital's chief executive Monday, says the layoffs were needed to restructure the company as it reorganizes under its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

Affected employees were notified Monday and Tuesday.

He says about 250 employees remain at the hospital, located in Green Valley, south of Tucson.

Adams says the hospital is looking to add services.

