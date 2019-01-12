South Dakota health care system expands grief counseling

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota health care system is expanding its grief counseling program in the Black Hills region.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Regional Health has offered grief counseling in Spearfish and Belle Fourche, but is now adding services to Lead, Deadwood and Sturgis.

Patti Aurand is a hospice chaplain, bereavement coordinator and social work associate with Regional Health. She says the group meetings are open to anyone who is actively grieving.

Aurand says processing grief can take a long time. She hopes the program will help people process lingering emotions they may face.

Regional Health is also offering an eight-week course for those dealing with a particularly difficult loss.

The counseling services are part of Regional Health's Home and Hospice care program.

