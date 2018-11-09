South Carolina regulators want new rules for water use

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Environmental regulators in South Carolina want more authority to manage water use in the state.

The State newspaper reported the board at the Department of Health and Environmental Control voted Thursday for new rules that would apply in seven counties that have no limit on the amount of water that can be withdrawn.

The rules would have to be approved by state lawmakers. But DHEC officials say the rules are needed as huge farms have moved into South Carolina that are using millions of gallons of water each month.

Under the new rules, mega-farms, large industries and other big water users would have to get state permission before using large quantities of water.

DHEC says groundwater levels have been dropping from the South Carolina-Georgia state line east to Lexington County.

