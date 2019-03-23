Soon to become bar, vintage plane lands in Times Square

An actor dressed as a pilot from the 1960s and 70s poses for a photo next to a Lockheed Constellation L-1649A Starliner, known as the "Connie, is parked in New York's Times Square during a promotional event, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in New York. The vintage commercial airplane will serve as the cocktail lounge outside the TWA Hotel at JFK airport, a hotel that promises to bring back "the magic of the Jet Age." less An actor dressed as a pilot from the 1960s and 70s poses for a photo next to a Lockheed Constellation L-1649A Starliner, known as the "Connie, is parked in New York's Times Square during a promotional event, ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Soon to become bar, vintage plane lands in Times Square 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — A vintage plane that went from flying passengers in the 1950s to running drugs in the 1970s has touched down in Times Square before its next transformation into a cocktail lounge at the former TWA terminal at Kennedy Airport.

The fuselage of the 1958 Lockheed Constellation is spending the weekend in Times Square as part of a documentary about the redevelopment of Eero Saarinen's landmark TWA Terminal into a hotel.

The plane arrived in New York in November from Maine, where it was being restored.

The Constellation flew for TWA for three years and was later used as an Alaskan bush plane and a marijuana dropper.

It will become a cocktail lounge at the new TWA Hotel, opening in May.

The hotel's developers, MCR Development, bought the plane last year.