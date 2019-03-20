Someone bought $1M Lottery ticket in Olivette

OLIVETTE, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Lottery says someone is holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million after buying a ticket in suburban St. Louis.

A ticket for the March 19 drawing matched all five white-ball numbers — 10, 42, 53, 67 and 68. The winning ticket was purchased at On The Run in Olivette.

The holder of the ticket should sign the back immediately and keep it in a safe place until taking it to a Lottery office. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize — in this case, until Sept. 15.