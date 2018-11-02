Some Rhode Island Democrats upset over Murdoch donation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Some Rhode Island Democrats are upset that the state party accepted the maximum annual donation from the CEO of the parent company of Fox News, saying what he represents is antithetical to the party's values.

James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox, gave $11,000 to the party last month after donating the maximum $1,000 to Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo in September.

A party spokeswoman says Murdoch has made substantial donations to Democrats across the country this year. Spokespeople for Murdoch's company did not return messages seeking comment.

The state party has come under fire this election for being hostile to some of its own candidates, including by endorsing a Trump supporter over an incumbent female lawmaker in the primary.