Some Delaware residents unhappy with lack of ferry service

WOODLAND, Del. (AP) — Delaware residents unhappy with the lack of progress in returning a ferry to service now have the support of two legislators.

Delaware State News reports that Reps. Tim Dukes of Laurel and Danny Short of Seaford expressing their concern about the Woodland Ferry, which was supposed to return to resume in late April.

The historic ferry carries vehicles and passengers across the Nanticoke River from landings near Seaford and Laurel. Motorists now must use bridges in Seaford or Sharptown, Maryland, instead.

The state Transportation Department operates the ferry, which was taken out of service in mid-November for maintenance and an inspection.

Dukes says transportation officials tell him a new engine was flooded with saltwater with it was delivered. State officials say the contractor is liable for the problem.

More than 200 motorists use the ferry daily.

