Soil moisture remains in good supply in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Soil moisture continues to be in good supply in North Dakota as the heart of the spring planting season nears.

The Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says topsoil moisture statewide is rated 91% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 80% in those categories.

The report says Monday is expected to be the date that farmers on average get into the field.

The winter wheat crop and cattle and calf conditions both are rated mostly fair to good.

Hay and stock water supplies both are rated mostly adequate.