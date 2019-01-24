Software company expanding with Indianapolis headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A communications workflow software company is expanding its operations in Indiana and has selected Indianapolis as its headquarters.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined executives from Kerauno on Thursday in announcing the plans, which include increasing the company's Indiana workforce by up to 140 by 2022.

Kerauno plans to invest more than $5.2 million over the next five years to establish Indianapolis as its headquarters. Kerauno was formed more than five years ago out of Indianapolis-based Axia Technology Partners and has since become a stand-alone software-focused business.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. last year offered Kerauno up to $2.2 million in conditional tax credits based on its expansion plans.