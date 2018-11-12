Snow and ice lead to cancellation of classes in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An intense winter storm has forced the closure of schools in Santa Fe.

Officials at Santa Fe Public Schools said schools districtwide would be close Monday because of the weather.

They say the low temperatures and icy road conditions make it unsafe to dispatch school buses.

The district is also canceling after-school and evening activities.

As expected, a snowstorm hit central and eastern New Mexico late Sunday and overnight Monday.

Santa Fe is predicted to get as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow.

Forecasters say the snowy conditions should depart the region by late Monday.