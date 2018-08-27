Small plane lands on interstate near Las Vegas, no injuries

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt but traffic was snarled when a single-engine airplane with two people aboard made an emergency landing on a freeway near Las Vegas.

Airport, highway patrol and Federal Aviation Administration officials say the pilot of the single-engine Cessna 150 reported engine trouble before landing about 9:15 a.m. Monday on Interstate 15 about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from Henderson Executive Airport.

Nevada Highway Patrol Officer Travis Smaka says the aircraft parked off the southbound lanes and freeway traffic slowed before flowing again.

The pilot and passenger were not identified. Calls to registered aircraft owner Flyboys Nevada were disconnected.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the plane took off just minutes before the emergency landing.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the agency is investigating.