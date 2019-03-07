Small plane down near Wyndmere, occupants OK

WYNDMERE, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a small plane has gone down in a field in Richland County.

Sgt. Wade Kadrmas says the two occupants were taken to a Fargo hospital for evaluation, but appeared to be OK. The plane went down in a field near Wyndmere Thursday morning.

Kadrmas says the plane belongs to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which was on scene.