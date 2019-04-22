Historic plane crashes in Southern California prison yard

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — Nobody on the ground was hurt when an historic flying wing aircraft crashed in the exercise yard of a state prison in Southern California on Monday, authorities said.

The Northrop N-9M crashed around midday "under unknown circumstance" at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco shortly after takeoff from nearby Chino Airport, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer.

The condition of the pilot, the only person on board, wasn't immediately known, Kenitzer said.

Television news footage showed debris spread across a scorched patch of empty yard at the facility about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Several people in the area reported hearing a loud noise and then seeing smoke rising into the air.

Susan Fracol, who watched the plane go down, told reporters it was "heartbreaking" to witness.

The N-9M was developed in the 1940s by aviation pioneer Jack Northrop as a predecessor to what he hoped would be a full-size heavy bomber. That program was canceled, but many years later the flying wing concept resurfaced as what became the B-2 stealth bomber.

Only one of the four N-9Ms constructed survived and was returned to flying condition in 1994. FAA records show the owner as the Planes of Fame aircraft museum in Chino. Museum officials didn't immediately return a call seeking information.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, Kenitzer said.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation didn't immediately respond to calls and emails seeking additional details.

The prison in Riverside County houses about 3,400 men.