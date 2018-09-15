Small brush fire burning in California's Hollywood Hills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California authorities say a small brush fire is burning in the western part of Hollywood Hills.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday that no structures are in immediate danger. There have been no evacuations.

The fire is burning in a narrow 100-foot (30-meter) strip of vegetation in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood.

The fire is burning in difficult terrain and it is being managed by fire department helicopter water dumps until ground crews can control the flames.

The affluent area is known for housing rock musicians and movie stars.