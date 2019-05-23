Slidell woman gets car after long walk to work shared widely

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A cashier at a Walmart outside New Orleans whose tale of walking six miles to work before sunrise was shared widely has been given a new car.

WWL-TV reports that Slidell police officer Bradley Peck saw Anita Singleton walking near Highway 11 at 5:30 a.m. this week.

Peck offered Singleton a ride after learning she work at a Walmart superstore six miles away. During the drive, Singleton said that her job was a blessing, even if it meant a long walk in the dark.

The officer was so moved by Singleton that Slidell Police posted the story to Facebook, and local news outlets quickly took notice.

Matt Bowers, the owner of a local car dealership, saw the story and decided to surprise Singleton with a new set of wheels.

