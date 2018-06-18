Correction: Skydiver Death-Illinois story

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — In a story June 16 about a fatal skydiving accident, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the skydiver's parachute apparently failed to open. LaSalle County Undersheriff Mike Renner said Monday that the parachute opened but appeared to get tangled.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Skydiver, 68, killed after parachute becomes tangled

A 68-year-old skydiver has been killed after his parachute apparently tangles over a field in LaSalle County

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — A 68-year-old skydiver has been killed after his parachute apparently became tangled over a field in LaSalle County.

Authorities say the man hit the ground about 5 p.m. Friday near Ottawa, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is under investigation.