Skamania sheriff identifies deceased man

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — The Skamania County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased male found in Skamania County near Cougar on January 24.

The Longview Daily News reports the man, 24-year-old Brian Bodle of Newberg, Oregon, died of homicidal violence, according to an autopsy conducted on Jan. 26.

Deputies declined to release further details on the investigation Friday and said it was still ongoing.

However, the sheriff's office added that they don't believe there is any current threat to the community.

Deputies discovered Bodle's remains after receiving reports of suspicious circumstances on Forest Road 83, about seven miles east of Cougar.

Deputies are asking that anyone who was at the Ape Cave or Marble Mountain areas around Jan. 23 and who witnessed suspicious activity to contact detectives with the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

