Sisolak to be sworn in as Nevada's 30th governor Monday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's new Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to be sworn into office just before noon Monday.

Sisolak is set to take the oath of office on the steps of the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City.

Sisolak defeated Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the grandson of former Gov. Paul Laxalt, in November. He'll become the state's first Democratic governor in about two decades and the state's 30th governor.

Sisolak has spent a decade on the Clark County Commission, which oversees the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding communities.

The new governor and first lady Kathy Sisolak will also hold a public reception Monday afternoon at the Nevada State Library and Archives and a private dinner with elected officials, former governors and other guests at the governor's mansion Monday night.