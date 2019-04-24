Sisolak signs bill naming neon as Nevada state element

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The element that defines the bright lights of Las Vegas now has a special place in state law.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed into law a bill identifying neon as the official state element.

Neon is often associated with the colorful signs that advertise Nevada's round-the-clock casinos and other late-night entertainment. Supporters of the bill say the element also symbolizes world-famous attractions in Nevada, such as the Reno Arch and the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

Students from a Carson City school advocated for the bill and joined the governor for the signing of the legislation. The effort sailed through the Legislature and received unanimous votes from the state Senate and Assembly.